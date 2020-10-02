Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,064 Shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agenus were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

