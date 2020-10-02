iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $151.37 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $154.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

