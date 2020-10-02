Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,879 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 146.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 94,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $673.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.