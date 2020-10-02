DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

DXPE stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

