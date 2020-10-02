Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Caleres were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $9.80 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

