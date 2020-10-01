AQR Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,807 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE UNFI opened at $14.87 on Thursday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

