Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,360 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Big Lots worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.