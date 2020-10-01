Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $101.54 on Thursday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

