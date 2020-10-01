1,700 Shares in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $5,839,256.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,012 shares of company stock worth $16,253,203. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

