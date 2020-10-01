18,739 Shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 17.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth about $10,226,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

