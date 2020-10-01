Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 31,669 Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $133,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $934.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

