Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

