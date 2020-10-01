Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $298,000 Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,881 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yelp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

