Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.08% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

