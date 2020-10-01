Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of PriceSmart worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.