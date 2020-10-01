Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,883 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Century Communities by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after buying an additional 876,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 149,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.