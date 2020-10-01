Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

