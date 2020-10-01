Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,278,442 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278,442 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Kosmos Energy worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

