Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

