AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $17,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,503,200 shares of company stock worth $111,993,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.