Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,656 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

