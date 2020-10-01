Head to Head Review: Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) & Rekor Systems (OTCMKTS:REKR)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ability alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ability and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Ability.

Risk & Volatility

Ability has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ability and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -54.54% N/A -57.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ability and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability $1.88 million 0.67 -$7.74 million N/A N/A Rekor Systems $19.32 million 8.31 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Ability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats Ability on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management. Its products are used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management, and customer loyalty applications. The company was formerly known as Novume Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Rekor Systems, Inc. in April 2019. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.