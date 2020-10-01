Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,247 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. State Street Corp increased its position in Materion by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Materion by 38.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Materion by 11.2% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 239,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of MTRN opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.41. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

