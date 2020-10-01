Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,247 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Materion by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Materion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Materion by 48.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Materion by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTRN opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.41. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

