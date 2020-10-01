Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 160,992 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $367,434,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Management by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,646,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,141 shares of company stock worth $32,700,082 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of ARES opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.