Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,205 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of OSI Systems worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

