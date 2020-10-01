Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 852 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of UniFirst worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $189.37 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $709,890. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

