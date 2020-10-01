Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

