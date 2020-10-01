Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,073,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,583,000 after acquiring an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.