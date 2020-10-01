AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,675 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Iradimed worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 112.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 135.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.27. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

