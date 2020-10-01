Fmr LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.89% of FedEx worth $693,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FDX stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $259.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

