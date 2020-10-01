Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Gain Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.06. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.