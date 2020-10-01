Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

NYSE:BKI opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 35.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

