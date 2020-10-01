Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -483.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

