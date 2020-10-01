Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,311 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

