Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 674,880 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

