Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 74,888 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 168,110 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

HASI stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

