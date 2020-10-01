Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,692 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Bandwidth worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 498,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,187,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $174.57 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $179.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

