Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 674,880 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

