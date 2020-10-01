1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of 1life Healthcare worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,253 shares of company stock valued at $24,619,865 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

