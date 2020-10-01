Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,563 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

