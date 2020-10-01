Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of Kura Oncology worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

