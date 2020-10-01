Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

