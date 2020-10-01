Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $751,000 Investment in The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $66,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

