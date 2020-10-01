Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Elastic worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,433,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,774 shares of company stock valued at $108,655,490 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

