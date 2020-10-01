Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,173 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Camping World worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 618.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 196,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

