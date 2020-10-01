Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.58 Million Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPX Flow by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SPX Flow stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

