Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177,801 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $4,621,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,523,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 255,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 227,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 369,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 191,064 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $811.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.