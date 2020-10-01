Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547,485 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Hecla Mining worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 495,455 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

