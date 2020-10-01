Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.